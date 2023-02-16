What I said 100% true: Fadnavis on govt with Pawar

Sticking to his statement that Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar had backed his plan to form a government with his nephew Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday said his statement was “100 per cent true” and he was not lying.

“Whatever I had said was 100 per cent true, and there was no lie in it. I won’t speak today on various interpretations that are being derived. I want to speak more on this, and I will speak at an appropriate time and that time is yet to come,” Fadnavis told reporters in Pune.

Advertisement

When asked that following his statement, Ajit Pawar is “not reachable”, the deputy CM said that he cannot speak about the NCP leader.

“He should decide what he has to say,” Fadnavis added.

In one of the biggest political surprises in Maharashtra, the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari swore in Fadnavis as the CM and Ajit Pawar as deputy CM in an early morning ceremony on November 23, 2019.

But the government lasted just three days, after which Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister.

Fadnavis had on Monday said his oath-taking ceremony with Ajit Pawar in 2019 had Sharad Pawar’s backing.

The NCP chief, however, stoutly denied Fadnavis’s claim and said he never though the senior BJP leader will base his assertion on falsehood.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement