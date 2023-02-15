Parimatch BD app review: one of the best software on the betting market

About Parimatch app

Mobile applications have become very popular lately.

You can watch movies, messenger, read the news and even manage your devices thanks to mobile apps.

This can be simply explained because it is much more convenient to use all the convenient functionality of a mobile device.

Gradually the industry began to enter the mobile applications and bookmakers.

We will talk about Parimatch, this bookmaker was one of the first who decided to give its users the ability to bet online through its website and now you can enjoy all the functionality in a mobile application.

The bookmaker is packed with different functions which you won’t find at other bookmakers.You can find such features in the mobile app and you can find out more about them in our article.

Features of the Parimatch mobile application

It should be noted that the mobile application contains not only the bookmaker’s office attributes but also an online casino.

The casino is full of different games that will please every fan of this topic.

The first unexpected solution was the division of matches into popular and match search settings.

In most bookmaker’s offices, you can see the division into live and in-play matches, in Parimatch this division is one of the criteria for match search in the sports section.

In addition to the unexpected division of match display, the mobile application contains modes which you will hardly find at other bookmakers’ offices.

The list of such unique modes are:

Top parlays;

Analytic centre;

Exchange.

The first mode allows users to see the multi bets, which are allocated as a top.

The place at the top depends on the number of players’ bets on the combination of outcomes.

This mode is very popular and useful as some matches can be played at the same time and you don’t have to choose between them.

You can also choose the sport for which the most popular multi bets will be displayed.

There is also a special bonus for multi bets, we will tell you about all the bonuses in more detail in another section of this article.

The second special mode consists of special forecasts that specialists carefully studied the matches and publish for users.

If you want to place a bet on an outcome of such a prediction you can simply click on it and you will be able to place your bet quickly and comfortably.

The last mode is unique for users from Bangladesh.

There you will be able to compete in betting not with the bookmaker’s office, but with real players.

Usually, the odds depend on the players’ bets and the bookmaker’s predictions.

In this mode, each player’s bet changes odds and depending on the size of the bets on certain outcomes, the odds also change.

Now that you know about the unique modes you can download the application.

The way of installing the app is unusual and also unique.

Parimatch BD app download

You do not have to type Parimatch app download in the search line of your browser or search for the installer on various websites and applications.

For convenience and safety of download, the Parimatch creators have invented an interesting way to download the application for their users.

There is a special section in the site menu with a mobile app, where you enter your number and get a message with a link to download the app.

If you are wondering why such an interesting way of downloading the application is needed, we can give you the answer.

The answer is to protect your users from fraudsters who want to gain access to your account or introduce a virus to your gadget.

Once you have downloaded the app, you can use it, but first, you need to register your account.

Registration Process

There is an easy and quick registration process for users that consists of filling out a simple form.

You have to enter your phone number and the password you like, agree with the bookmaker’s rules and that’s it.

You do not have to give any other details in your profile, but then you will not be able to get the bonuses.

If you complete your profile you will be given a specific reward.

By the way, there are 11 bonuses on the site, which you can find out about in the next section.

Bonuses of mobile application

Mobile application as well as the official site will offer their users to get benefits when playing.

The bonuses themselves are divided into a casino and betting bonuses:

For the casino, you’ll get a bonus on your first deposit and a backgammon bonus from your games;

For betting, you’ll get offers allowing you to get cashback on bets on various sports, and tournaments, or get free bets.

There are also special bonuses that include the PM gurus program.

The mobile app also has its own loyalty program.

The loyalty program works as follows:

Firstly, you have to choose a bonus type, either from winning bets or from bets with odds of 1.4;

Select the sport you want your bonus to be applied to, you can select 2 sports in total;

Activate the bonus.

Now you can play with the loyalty program, but do not forget about the rules of the bookie, because the bookie can cancel your bonus if you break the rules.

More details about all the rules of the bookmaker can find by going to the section called terms of condition, which is at the bottom of the bookmaker’s home page.

