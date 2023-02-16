Amit Shah in Nagpur on February 17, 18

Nagpur: The Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will be on two-day visit to Nagpur on February 17 and February 18. As per the programme, Shah will arrive at Nagpur Airport from Guwahati at 7.45 pm on February 17 (Friday). From the airport, he will proceed to Hotel Radisson Blu for night halt.

On February 18 (Saturday), the Union Home Minister will visit Deekshabhoomi at 10.30 am, and later Smruti Mandir, Reshimbagh at 11 am. At 11.20 am, Shah will reach Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Sabhagruh, Reshimbagh, to grace the Golden Jubilee celebrations programme of Lokmat Group. After the programme, at 1.05 pm, he will leave the hall and reach Nagpur Airport from where he will fly to Pune.

