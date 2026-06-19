What Happens After You Apply: A Look Inside India’s IPO Allotment Process

Advertisement

Every IPO season brings a familiar pattern of excitement, speculation, and a fair bit of waiting. Investors fill in their bids, the subscription numbers roll in, and then comes the quiet stretch before anyone actually knows who gets shares and who doesn’t. This was no different when the Advit Jewels IPO opened for subscription, drawing interest from retail investors curious about a jewellery manufacturer stepping into the public markets. Beyond the headlines around subscription multiples, what most applicants really want to understand is how the allotment process actually works behind the scenes.

Gold Rate June 19 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 44,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,34,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,29,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Unlike buying shares in the secondary market, where a transaction settles almost instantly, primary market applications go through a structured allocation mechanism. This exists because demand for a popular issue can vastly outstrip the number of shares on offer, and exchanges need a fair, rules-based way to decide who receives stock and who gets a refund instead.

Why Allotment Isn’t Guaranteed

Advertisement

A common misconception among first-time applicants is that placing a bid automatically secures shares. In reality, allotment depends heavily on how oversubscribed an issue becomes. If a company offers a limited number of shares and the retail category alone is oversubscribed several times over, only a fraction of applicants will actually receive stock. The rest get their application amount refunded, typically within a few working days of the basis of allotment being finalised.

A few factors influence whether an individual application is successful:

Category-wise subscription levels — retail, non-institutional, and qualified institutional categories are evaluated separately

— retail, non-institutional, and qualified institutional categories are evaluated separately Lot size structure — how shares are divided into minimum tradeable units

— how shares are divided into minimum tradeable units Number of applicants relative to shares reserved for that category

relative to shares reserved for that category Use of UPI mandatesand whether the bid was approved on time

The Role Of The Registrar

Once bidding closes, the company’s appointed registrar takes charge of finalising the basis of allotment. This is usually done in consultation with the stock exchange to ensure the process follows SEBI’s prescribed methodology. For retail investors, allotment is typically conducted through a computerised lottery system when demand exceeds supply, ensuring no manual bias creeps into who gets shares.

This is the stage where many applicants start checking their IPO Allotment Status to find out whether their bid was successful. The status is usually published a couple of days after the issue closes, and it can be checked using details such as the application number, PAN, or DP/Client ID, depending on the registrar’s portal.

How The Lottery Method Generally Works

When an SME or mainboard issue is oversubscribed in the retail category, the registrar groups all valid applications and uses a computer-based randomisation process to select winners. The logic typically works like this:

All eligible applications are pooled together The total shares reserved for retail investors are divided by the lot size to determine how many applicants can be allotted at minimum A random selection is run to pick that number of successful applicants Refunds are processed automatically for unsuccessful bids

This method ensures every applicant, regardless of bid size within the retail category, has an equal probability of selection — it isn’t a first-come-first-served system.

What Investors Should Check Post-Allotment

Once allotment is finalised, there are a few practical steps applicants generally take to confirm everything has gone through correctly:

Bank account verification — ensuring blocked funds were either debited (if allotted) or released (if not)

— ensuring blocked funds were either debited (if allotted) or released (if not) Demat account credit — confirming shares have actually been credited before listing day

— confirming shares have actually been credited before listing day Refund timelines — most refunds are processed within a day or two of the allotment basis being published

— most refunds are processed within a day or two of the allotment basis being published Listing date confirmation— checking the exchange’s official circular for when trading begins

It’s also worth noting that allotment outcomes can vary significantly between mainboard and SME issues, simply because lot sizes and minimum investment amounts differ. SME IPOs, for instance, often require a higher minimum application amount, which can naturally reduce the pool of retail applicants competing for the same lot.

Documentation That Matters During This Phase

Investors are generally advised to keep a few records handy while tracking their application outcome:

The application or bid reference number generated at the time of submission

PAN details linked to the demat account used for bidding

Bank statement confirmation of fund blocking under the ASBA process

Any communication received from the broker or registrar regarding allotment

Understanding this back-end mechanism helps demystify what often feels like an opaque waiting period for new investors. The allotment stage is purely procedural and rules-driven, shaped entirely by subscription demand rather than any discretionary decision-making, which is precisely why regulators have standardised it across every public issue in the Indian market.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY गर्लफ्रेंड के महंगे शौक पूरे करने के लिए नाबालिग ने की चोरी... नागपुर स्टेशन पर ‘ट्रेन वाला तस्कर’ गिरफ्तार! #nagpurnews #crime #taskar #latestnews 200 रुपये के छुट्टे पड़े भारी, लैपटॉप बैग लेकर फरार हुआ चालक..... LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY

×