Defence Nuclear Aerospace Corridor gets major push as State notifies 2,730 hectares in Saoner

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Nagpur: In a landmark move poised to transform the industrial landscape of Vidarbha, the Maharashtra Government has officially notified over 2,729 hectares of land in Saoner taluka for the proposed Defence Nuclear Aerospace (DNA) Corridor, paving the way for one of the region’s most ambitious industrial ventures.

The notification, issued by the Department of Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining on June 12 under Section 2(g) of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Act, 1961, formally designates a vast tract of land spread across nine villages as an industrial area earmarked for the high-tech corridor project.

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The notified area covers Khursapar, Joga, Jaitpur, Chhatrapur, Malegaon (Jo.), Nandagomukh, Salai, Sawli (Mo.) and Jatamkhora villages, collectively spanning 2,729.82 hectares. The declaration marks a crucial administrative milestone in the journey toward establishing the proposed corridor, which is expected to position Vidarbha as a strategic hub for advanced manufacturing and national security-related industries.

The envisioned DNA Corridor aims to attract investments in aerospace technologies, defence production, nuclear applications, robotics, drones, satellite components and other cutting-edge engineering sectors. Industry experts believe the project has the potential to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities while significantly boosting the region’s economic growth.

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The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of strengthening indigenous manufacturing through the “Make in India” programme and enhancing self-reliance in defence and strategic sectors. Once operational, the corridor is expected to play a key role in India’s efforts to expand domestic capabilities in aerospace and defence manufacturing.

The project has been actively championed by Saoner MLA Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, who has consistently pursued the proposal at various levels of government. He undertook multiple inspections of the proposed site and engaged with policymakers and officials to facilitate the project’s progress.

A major breakthrough came on April 8, 2026, when the State Government’s High-Powered Committee, chaired by the Principal Secretary (Industries) at Mantralaya, approved the acquisition of more than 2,721 hectares of land for the Saoner Industrial Area, setting the stage for the latest notification.

Welcoming the development, Dr. Deshmukh described the notification as a historic step toward industrial transformation in the region. He expressed gratitude to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Industries Department and the State Government for extending support to the project, which he said would usher in a new era of investment, innovation and employment for Vidarbha.

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