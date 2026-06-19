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Nagpur: In a startling case under the jurisdiction of the Panchpaoli Police Station, two juveniles were detained for breaking into an elderly woman’s house and committing theft. Police investigations revealed that the primary motive behind the crime was to fund the expensive tastes and lavish lifestyle of the main accused’s minor girlfriend.

The police have successfully apprehended both suspects and recovered the stolen goods, including a stolen getaway vehicle used to commit the crime.

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The incident took place in the Lashkaribagh area of Nagpur. The two juvenile accused targeted the residence of an 85-year-old woman, identified as Kaushalyabai Ganer. They successfully broke into the house and fled the scene with Rs 50,000 in cash and gold earrings (tops).

Following a formal complaint, the Panchpaoli police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Utilizing investigative leads, the police zeroed in on the two minors, both of whom already had prior criminal records. They were subsequently taken into custody for questioning.

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During interrogation, the primary juvenile accused confessed to the burglary. He disclosed to the police that his minor girlfriend had a penchant for traveling, outings, and receiving expensive gifts. Unable to meet these financial demands through legitimate means, he conspired with his accomplice to execute the burglary to fulfill her expensive hobbies.

The police not only solved the burglary but also cracked an additional vehicle theft case during the investigation.

It was revealed that the two-wheeler used by the accused to commit the Lashkaribagh burglary was also stolen property. The boys had previously stolen the vehicle from the Panchgaon police station area in Nagpur Rural.

The Panchpaoli police have successfully recovered the stolen cash, the gold ornaments, and the confiscated two-wheeler. Both juvenile suspects remain under police detention for further questioning, and authorities are currently investigating their potential involvement in other criminal cases in the region.

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