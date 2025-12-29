What Are the Risks Associated with Investing in Mutual Funds?

Advertisement

You invest ₹1,00,000 in a mutual fund promising a 12% annual return. Sounds great, right? But one bad market year

could shrink your portfolio by 15%, leaving you with just ₹85,000.

That’s the flip side. Many forget to calculate.

According to AMFI, over 91.5% of Indian mutual fund investors are retail investors, most unaware of market risks. For example, if inflation rises to 6% and your fund earns just 5%, you’re losing purchasing power. The numbers don’t lie, and this is why understanding mutual fund risks is essential.

Now, let’s explore these risks in-depth and how you can handle them smartly.

Market Risk

The stock market drives most mutual fund returns. This makes them highly sensitive to market fluctuations. Let’s say you invest ₹2,00,000 in an equity mutual fund. If the market falls by 10%, your investment drops to ₹1,80,000.

For beginners, market corrections can feel alarming. But staying invested during market dips often pays off. For instance, investors who stayed put after the 2020 crash saw their portfolios recover and grow more in 2021. However, market risk isn’t something you can eliminate.

Credit Risk

Debt mutual funds aren’t risk-free. The term “ debt consolidation loan ” often attracts investors seeking stability, but credit risk lurks in debt funds. This risk arises when companies fail to repay their loans.

For example, if you invest ₹1,50,000 in a debt fund holding bonds of a company that defaults, your fund’s value could decrease. Check the credit ratings of underlying bonds before investing. AAA-rated bonds have lower credit risk compared to AA or A-rated bonds.

Here’s a quick comparison of risk levels in bond funds:

Type of Bond Credit Rating Default Probability Risk Level Example Returns (₹) Government Bonds AAA <1% Low ₹1,10,000 on ₹1,00,000 Corporate AAA Bonds AAA 1-2% Moderate ₹1,12,000 on ₹1,00,000 Corporate A Bonds A 10% High ₹1,08,000 on ₹1,00,000

Liquidity Risk

Mutual funds aren’t always liquid. Imagine needing ₹50,000 urgently but having it locked in a fund that requires three working days to process redemptions. Worse, if the fund holds illiquid securities, it might struggle to pay you quickly.

For instance, smaller funds often face liquidity crunches during market downturns. For better liquidity, opt for funds with higher Assets Under Management (AUM).

Inflation Risk

Inflation eats into your returns silently. For example, if your fund grows at 7% annually, but inflation averages 6%, your real growth is just 1%. Over time, this barely covers your cost of living.

Consider debt funds often marketed as stable investments. If you invest ₹3,00,000 in a debt consolidation loan fund, returning 6%, inflation could reduce your effective value to ₹2,82,000 in purchasing power terms after one year.

To counter this, choose funds with inflation-beating returns,like equities or hybrid funds.

Expense Ratios

Mutual funds charge a fee, known as the expense ratio, for managing your money. While it might seem negligible, over time, it can significantly reduce your returns.

For example, a fund with a 2% expense ratio on ₹5,00,000 takes ₹10,000 annually. Over 10 years, that’s ₹1,00,000, money that could have compounded in your portfolio. Look for funds with expense ratios below 1% to maximise returns.

Conclusion

Investing in mutual funds involves risks, but being informed can make a big difference. From market volatility to inflation, each risk affects your portfolio differently. Don’t let these risks discourage you. Instead, use them to shape smarter strategies.

Always remember, a debt consolidation loan fund might promise stability but carries its own set of risks. Think of every rupee invested as a step towards financial growth, provided you’ve assessed the risks thoroughly.

FAQs

Can I lose money in a debt consolidation loan mutual fund?

Yes, if the underlying companies default or interest rates rise sharply. How can I avoid market risk in mutual funds?

Diversify across asset classes and stay invested for the long term. Are debt funds safer than equity funds?

Generally, yes, but they carry credit and interest rate risks. What’s a good expense ratio for a mutual fund?

Look for funds with an expense ratio under 1% for cost efficiency.

