NMC poll: When symbols speak louder than slogans!!

Nagpur: In a quiet but decisive move, the State Election Commission (SEC) has set the tone for a most unusual electoral contest ahead of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls, by placing a buffet of 194 ‘free’ election symbols on the table for Independents and candidates of unrecognised parties.

From apples, biscuits and bread to coconuts, capsicum, cauliflower and even a full meal plate, the upcoming civic battle promises to be less about lofty manifestos and more about instant visual recall. Fruits, vegetables, food items, household objects, vehicles and electronic gadgets are all ready to jostle for voter attention inside the polling booth.

With political parties yet to unveil their complete candidate lists, election officials anticipate a rush of Independents, many stepping into the fray after being denied party tickets. For them, a symbol is not just a mark on the ballot — it is their political identity.

“Names may fade. symbols stay,” remarked a senior election official, summing up why symbol allocation has become one of the most keenly watched phases of the election process.

Recognised parties, including five national parties, five state parties, and nine parties recognised in other states, will continue to enjoy their reserved symbols. However, over 400 registered but unrecognised parties, along with dozens of Independents, must fish from the common pool of free symbols.

The official list reads like a Saturday market shopping basket. Alongside grapes, pineapple, watermelon and pear, voters will find okra, maize, peas, walnut and sugarcane. Add to this an assortment of household items, vehicles and electronic goods, each carefully designed to help voters instantly identify their chosen candidate.

The process, however, is strictly rule-bound. Candidates must indicate three preferred symbols while filing nominations. After scrutiny and withdrawals, scheduled to conclude on January 2, the SEC will finalise symbol allotment on January 3. In cases where multiple candidates stake claim to the same symbol, lots will be drawn. Only after this will the remaining symbols be distributed among Independents.

For many Independents, symbols matter more than party machinery. Their campaigns often hinge on personal reputation, community ties and local grievances, making the right symbol a crucial advantage.

Election officials insist the entire exercise will be transparent and closely monitored. Politically, however, the symbol scramble has already sparked quiet anxiety. Independents see it as a rare opportunity to dent traditional party vote banks, while major parties fear vote fragmentation in crucial wards.

As Nagpur heads toward the polls, one thing is clear — this election will not just be fought with speeches and promises, but with fruits, vegetables and everyday objects, each hoping to leave a lasting imprint on the voter’s mind.

