Bajaj Nagar Police Crack Down on Illegal Liquor Service at Restaurants

Nagpur: Acting on mounting complaints from residents and repeated incidents of disorder, Bajaj Nagar Police have launched a stringent crackdown on restaurants allegedly serving liquor illegally and allowing on-premises consumption without valid licences from the State Excise Department.

Cases have been registered against Jagdish Saoji, Chakna Kitchen, and Jack & Jill Restaurant for violating liquor laws. According to police, these establishments were found providing space for customers to consume alcohol without the mandatory permissions. Officials said such practices frequently lead to fights, noise pollution, and law-and-order problems, disturbing peace in adjoining residential localities.

Despite the action, residents allege that several other eateries in Bajaj Nagar continue to operate in a similar manner. Locals said the effectiveness of the drive will depend on consistent and sustained enforcement in the coming days.

Violent clash at Farmhouse Kitchen

The gravity of the issue came to the fore last week when a violent quarrel erupted at Farmhouse Kitchen, another restaurant accused of illegal liquor service. The altercation between customers and the management escalated rapidly, leaving one person with a fracture. Bajaj Nagar Police subsequently registered an offence against the restaurant staff.

Massive enforcement drive

Police conducted a large-scale operation between VNIT Road and Janata Square, targeting public nuisance and illegal activities such as smoking in public places, traffic obstruction, illegal liquor transport, and public drinking.

Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, action was taken against 183 persons across Janata Square, Kachipura, and VNIT Square, invoking Sections 4, 6(b), 21, and 24. Additionally, 10 persons were booked under Sections 102, 103, and 117 of the Mumbai Police Act for traffic obstruction on roads connecting Bajaj Nagar, Abhyankar Nagar Chowk, and RPTS Road.

During the drive, police seized foreign liquor worth ₹1.16 lakh and a Thar SUV valued at ₹18 lakh from an accused involved in illegal liquor transport, taking the total seizure to ₹19.16 lakh. Further, 21 people were booked for illegal stalls on public roads, three for drinking alcohol on streets, and six cases were registered for creating public disturbances.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Chetan Chauhan of Bajaj Nagar Police Station. Officials said such drives will continue to ensure public safety and discipline.

Excise Department under fire

Residents have also questioned the State Excise Department’s alleged inaction, claiming that despite repeated violations by restaurants in Bajaj Nagar, no major action was taken for months, allowing illegal liquor service to continue openly.

