Western Digital Unveils Unmatched Combination of Speed and Portability With Its Enhanced Line of SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs

India, March 11, 2021: Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has announced the launch of two new SanDisk® portable SSDs that offer nearly 2x the speed over previous generations. The SanDisk Extreme® and SanDisk Extreme PRO® portable SSDs are purpose-built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands. Professional photographers, videographers and enthusiasts capture and keep life’s best moments every day and they need reliable solutions that perform on the move at astonishing speeds.

Designed with professionals in mind, the new SanDisk portable SSDs were built to reliably handle the most challenging assignments – whether at home, in the office or out on location. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is a great go-to drive for those who need more memory and a durable and fast drive, while the SanDisk Extreme PRO was built for an avid pro who needs even, sustained performance and a drive that can go anywhere.

“The new SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs deliver the performance, reliability, speed and functionality that consumers and professionals have come to expect from us. With the new range of SSDs in the segment, we have bumped up the speeds with the latest NVMe technology and used robust materials in our designs to make the devices look trendy while being rugged enough to help back up heavy files safely,” said Khalid Wani, Director – Sales, India, Western Digital

“Today’s consumers, with powerful smartphones and laptops, are constantly creating content on the go. When every second counts, they need a high-performance storage solution to help secure and manage the content with ease. With 256-bit AES hardware encryption, up to 2 metre drop protection and IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, the new SanDisk Extreme PRO and SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs offer best of performance and durability in any environment,” said Jaganathan Chelliah, Director – Marketing, India, Western Digital.

With capacities up to 4TB*, the new NVMe drives are perfect for creating amazing content or capturing and moving incredible 4K and 8K footage with ease, which will be available in India from April 2021. The flagship SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD features a forged aluminum chassis made to stay cool under the pressure of a heavy workload and a durable silicone design to withstand the rigors of production. The drives also help keep content safe with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption1.

Rugged and Powerful SSD Performance

Key Features

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s** read and up to 2000MB/s** write speeds. A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor. Up to two-metre drop protection and an IP55 rating 2 make the drive tough enough to take on any adventure. The drive’s forged aluminum chassis and silicone shell design offer a premium feel and added protection. Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption 1 . The Extreme PRO® SSD is compatible with all devices (whether you are working on PC or Mac™ computers, or with USB Type C smartphones) Offers 5-year limited warranty

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s** read and up to 1000MB/s** write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. For added durability, the drive features up to two-metre drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance 2 . Durable silicone shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior. Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption 1 . The Extreme® Portable SSD is designed to work with all devices- Windows, Mac and USB Type C smartphones Offers 5-year limited warranty



Ready to move, consumers can use the handy carabiner loop to secure the drives to a belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind. The new drives are compatible with PC and Mac computers. In addition to moving content to a PC or laptop, the new products also now allow users to back up mobile content quickly and easily thanks to compatibility with a range of USB Type-C™ smartphones.

Pricing and Availability

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is available now in 500GB* (Rs 7999 MSRP), 1TB* (Rs 12999 MSRP), and 2TB* (Rs 27499 MSRP), with the 4TB* model shipping later in April 2021. The SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD is available now in 1TB* (Rs 19999 MSRP) and 2TB* (Rs 34999 MSRP) with 4TB* model shipping in April 2021.

Consumers can avail a limited period offer on both the SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD on purchase through Amazon and Flipkart – INR 600/- off on 500GB variant and INR 1000/- off on 1TB and above variant.

To keep up with the latest from SanDisk, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.