    Published On : Thu, Mar 11th, 2021

    The Achievers School channelizing students with Online Mental Math

    “Math is a language of Universe.” Without mathematics there is nothing to do. Everything around you is mathematics. Calculations and logical reasoning are the integral parts of our daily lives.

    By keeping this motive in mind, The Achievers School has conducted an Online Mental Math Quiz
    Activity for the children of Grade 1 to 5. Students were thrilled and excited to find the logic based answers for the questions beyond their imagination.

    They enjoyed this online challenge very enthusiastically. Director Mrs. Sapna Katiyar, Dr. Priyadarshini Deoghare, Director- Academics and school Principal, motivate the children and also encouraged them to participate more in the future to enhance their talent

