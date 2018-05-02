Well equipped Indriya Eye and ENT Hospital inaugurated in Ramdaspeth

Nagpur: Indriya Eye and ENT Hospital, situated at the heart of the city at 201A, Second Floor, Shri Radheya Health Heights, opposite Hotel Centre Point, Central Bazaar Road, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur, was inaugurated recently at the hands of Shyamkishor Pasari and Sarala Pasari, parents of Eye Specialist Dr. Anand Pasari and Satyanarayan Gupta and Lata Gupta parents of ENT Specialist Dr. Minal Pasari (Gupta).

Indriya in Sanskrit means special senses of our body: Vision (Eye), Hearing and Balance (Ear), Smell (Nose) Taste (Tongue & Throat) under one roof. Indriya is the apt name of this state-of-the-art well equipped Super-Speciality Eye and ENT Hospital, full with modern amenities which will aim to provide specialised care for the special senses.

The hospital is venture of Dr Anand Pasari and Dr Minal Pasari who have acquired skills and training of the highest calibre in their respective field and passed with flying colours.

Dr Anand Pasari (MS, DNB, MNAMS, FICO, MRCS (UK) graduated from Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital, Mumbai and completed MS Ophthalmology from PGIMER, Chandigarh. He has received training in Cornea and Anterior Segment during a fellowship at prestigious LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad. He is Fellow of International Council (FICO) of Ophthalmology (UK). He recently completed an Advanced International Fellowship at the Cornea Research Foundation of America, Indianapolis, USA (Price Vision Group) and his areas of interest include advanced techniques of Corneal transplants, LASIK (surgery for getting rid of glasses ) and Stem Cell Transplants besides advanced techniques of cataract surgery.

Dr Anand Pasari has delivered several presentations at national and international conferences and has several publications in reputed international journals. His research project has been published in journal ‘Cornea’ and has also won “Best Scientific Poster” Award at American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO-2018 ) Conference at Chicago, USA. His video on new technique stem cell transplantation has won “ Best Video Award” at the prestigious American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Film Festival 2017 (Los Angeles, USA ) as well as APACRS Film Festival-2017 (Hangzhou, China ) and RANZCO -2017 (Perth, Australia).

Dr Minal Pasari (Gupta), MS, DNB ENT, a Gold medallist in post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. She has received training in Endoscopic Sinus Surgery and Anterior skull base surgery during her long term fellowship at MAA ENT Institute, Hyderabad under the mentorship of Dr K R Meghanadh. Her area of interest includes Endoscopic surgery in Ear and Nose and to further excel her skills for endoscopic surgery, she did her fellowship at the University of Miami, Florida, USA.

The inaugural function was attended by medical specialists, doctors, friends and well-wishers and relatives in large numbers. Prominent amongst the present were Dr Nandu Kolwadkar, Dr Sanjeev Golhar, Dr B. M. Gupta, Dr Samir Chaudhary, Dr Vishwakarma, Dr Sulabha Deshpande, Dr P.K Deshpande, Dr. Gopal Arora, President MOS, Dr. Rajesh Joshi, President VOS, Dr. Pramod Giri and Dr. Manjusha Giri, (President IMA) Dr. S. C. Karandikar, Dr. Shamik Mokadam, Dr. Prashant Chaudhary, Dr. Satyanarayan Agrawal, Dr. Shamik Ambatkar, Dr. Swapnil and Neha Deshpande, and people from all walks of life of the city.