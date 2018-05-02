Remnants of old era field guns found during excavation at KP Ground in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant discovery, remnants of age-old era field guns have been found during excavation work at the historic Kasturchand Park Ground in Second Capital City of Nagpur. It could not be verified immediately as to which era the field guns belong.

The centrally lovcated Kasturchand Park having historic significance has been declared a heritage site. KP Ground as is popularly called, is known for the political meetings, various other events.

The historic ground, named after noted industrialist Kasturchand Daga, who donated the land to the State Government, is also used for Republic Day and Dussehra celebrations every year. But it is just once a year. For the rest of the days the ground is a den for drug addicts and notorious elements.

The digging work being undertaken by authorities could be part of a complete make over of the Ground.

Details of the discovery are being awaited.