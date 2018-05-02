Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Oct 17th, 2019

Teenage girl kidnapped from Sakkardara bus stop?

Nagpur: A 16-year old girl has reportedly been kidnapped from a bus stop in Sakkardara area here on Monday, October 14.

The complainant parent told Sakkardara police that he dropped his 16-year old daughter at Sakkardara bus stop around 1 pm on Monday for going to home in Shankarpur. However, the teenage girl did not reach home and since then went missing. Her relatives serached her at all possible places but could not find her.

Finally, a case was registered with Sakkardara police on Wednesday. The girl could have been lured and abducted by some unidentified person(s).

PSI Masram, as per Supreme Court ruling that if a minor boy or girl goes missing then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, has registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the girl.

