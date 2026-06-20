Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jabalpur Awarded 5-Star Status; Becomes Mahakoshal Region’s First Branded 5-Star Hotel

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Jabalpur:

In a landmark achievement for the city and the entire Mahakoshal region, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jabalpur, promoted by Abhinav M. Jain and Navanshu Jain, has been officially awarded the prestigious 5-Star classification by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. With this recognition, the hotel has become the first branded 5-star hotel in the Mahakoshal region, setting a new benchmark for hospitality excellence in Central India.





The certification marks a significant milestone not only for the hotel but also for Jabalpur’s growing stature as a tourism, business, and hospitality destination. Built and operated in accordance with international standards, the property offers world-class amenities and services designed to meet the expectations of both domestic and international travelers.

Gold Rate June 19 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 44,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,34,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,29,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above





Expressing their happiness over the achievement, Abhinav M. Jain and Navanshu Jain, Directors of A.R.V. Hotels Private Limited, said that the recognition is a matter of immense pride for the entire Mahakoshal region. They noted that the hotel has consistently delivered international-standard hospitality services to guests visiting from across India and abroad.

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Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jabalpur features 122 modern and fully equipped rooms, a grand banquet and party hall, premium dining restaurants, state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities, and a host of upscale amenities. Over the years, it has emerged as a preferred venue for corporate events, business meetings, social functions, wedding celebrations, and leisure travel.





The Directors further stated that the 5-star recognition from the Ministry of Tourism is a testament to the hotel’s commitment to quality, service excellence, and guest satisfaction. They expressed confidence that the achievement will further strengthen Jabalpur’s position on the national tourism map while opening new avenues for investment, tourism growth, and employment generation across the region.





With this milestone, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jabalpur has ushered in a new era for the hospitality sector in Mahakoshal, giving the region its first branded 5-star hospitality destination and a new identity in India’s tourism landscape.







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