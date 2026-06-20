Rahul Gandhi targets NTA after Nagpur NEET aspirant allotted centre in Abu Dhabi

After widespread criticism, the NTA assured corrective action and reassigned the candidate to a Nagpur examination centre, describing the error as an allocation issue under review

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Nagpur/New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a harsh criticism of the National Testing Agency (NTA), labelling the examination body as “gambling with the future of our children.” Political controversy has risen a day prior to the re-examination for the national medical entrance exam, following a system anomaly which allotted a candidate who doesn’t have a passport from Nagpur to attend the test in a foreign centre located in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Attacking the Central Government’s testing agency with fury, the Congress leader conveyed how much of emotional and psychological impact has been created on students through constant errors in administration.

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“This is what kind of stress? Can you imagine? The NTA is just testing the patience of the country’s children and their parents,” Rahul Gandhi said in a harsh post on X.

Leader of Opposition further added that the student is in so much distress emotionally that he “cried all night” and is very hesitant in even attempting the exam. Comparing it to previous meetings with medical aspirants in Kota, Rahul Gandhi added, “This is nothing but extortion of an entire generation’s money, time, and mental peace. Stop gambling with our children’s future. They deserve a sensitive, responsible, and accountable education system and exam authority.”

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The row broke out following an application download by Nagpur-based candidate Abdullah Mohammad Talib of his hall ticket for Re-NEET 2026 examination which is to take place on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Rather than receiving an allocation to a local venue at Nagpur or any other neighbouring region district, the system came up with an allocation letter assigning the venue at a school at Salama Bint Butti Street in Abu Dhabi. The candidate’s parents promptly raised the issue with the helpdesk of the nation, stating that he does not even have a passport to travel abroad.

As the glitch fast developed into a national controversy with massive opposition support, the NTA swiftly moved into issuing an emergency clarification to quell the developing crisis.

In a press release issued late on Saturday afternoon, the testing organization tried to play down the gravity of the allocation system problem. “The complaint is being sorted out and the candidate will be allocated a venue in Nagpur after due verification in the next few hours,” the NTA said in its statement. The agency has reallocated his venue back to Nagpur following public outrage.

The high-stakes repeat examination was originally mandated following severe irregularities, question paper leaks, and widespread coaching scams that completely compromised the initial nationwide testing phase held earlier in the year.

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