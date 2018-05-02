Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Sep 12th, 2019

‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work

Nagpur: A ‘weeping’ Railway Under-bridge on Koradi Road is exposing the shabby work done by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This under bridge is always “crying” and moist 24 hours around the year. In rainy season, passing through the under-bridge nothing but a herculean task for commuters.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructed the four-lane highway from Mental Hospital Square to Saoner. The contract for construction of the highway on BOT basis was given to Oriental Company. The firm also built flyovers at major squares and railway line. But company compromised the quality of construction apparently with the “blessings” of NHAI babus.

During the construction of four-lane highway, a Railway Under-Bridge was constructed between Zingabai Takli and Om Nagar following demand of local commuters. However, the under-bridge was constructed so shabbily that it could aptly be called “weeping bridge” as it is always damp and moist throughout the year. Passing through the under-bridge is proving to be a ‘headache’ for commuters.

Following sickening features could be observed at the Railway Under-Bridge round the year:

· It is always damp.

· Water seeping from walls for 24 hours.

· Wading through the under-bridge in rainy season is herculean task.

· Water leaks from roof of the bridge drenching the commuters.

Despite apprised of the watery problem, the NHAI authorities turn deaf ear and thus let the contractor company off the hook for poor quality of construction.

