Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV

Nagpur: After 10 days of running from pillar to post to get the case registered against Bachpan Play School management for the mysterious injuries caused to his two and half year old son during school hours, the hapless father Kshitij Ingle got some hope after Nandanvan police registered FIR under section 338 against the school management.

It may be mentioned that Kshitij’s son was seriously injured in the school, with his finger badly crushed while one of his arms was fractured, allegedly after the maid beat him up and locked him in the bathroom at Bachpan Play School in Ramna Maroti Nagar. The school authorities only informed the parents after their son was sent to hospital.

Initially the Nandanvan police were reluctant to register the case. It was alleged that the cops were under pressure from some influential people who were trying to settle down the matter with the parents. However the parents refused to relent and instead decided to fight further, for they were kept in the dark about what exactly happened in the school which left their innocent child so grievously injured.

Read More : Maid crushes kid’s finger at Bachpan Play School, Parents left to suffer

Later when the matter was taken up with Commissioner of Police BK Upadhyaya, he immediately alerted DCP Zone IV Nirmala Devi who then assisted parent to lodge FIR at Nandanvan police station.

Talking to Nagpur Today DCP Zone IV Nirmala Devi informed that the case has been registered and the investigation was on. “We are trying to ascertain the facts through CCTV footages. The parents are blaming it on the ayaah (maid) but we need to check who is exactly responsible for the incident,” she added.

She further said, “The school authorities may be willing to bear the expenses incurred on kid’s treatment but that is not the part of our investigation. We will look into the culpability.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, Nandanvan PI Vinayak Chavan said the case has been registered and the CCTV footages will be checked soon.

Nagpur Today also received a mail from school management in which they claimed to have been bearing medical expenses incurred on the treatment of child. In their written communication, the school management also tried to shrug off the responsibility claiming that student’s parents have also signed a consent letter which says that in case of any accident in the school premises, the school will not be responsible.

However, the school failed to inform about what caused injuries to the toddler.

It is learnt that there has been a practice of locking kids in the toilet as a punishment in Bachpan Play School.

Several attempts to contact school authorities failed as they did not answer any calls or messages sent from Nagpur Today.