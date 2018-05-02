Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Sep 12th, 2019

Uncle-nephew duo drown in Vena River during Ganesh visarjan

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, two persons – uncle and nephew – met with watery grave in Vena River during visarjan of household Ganesh idol on Wednesday. The incident took place in Hingna police jurisdiction.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Shivram Thirke (48) and Ajinkya Ramesh Thirke (18), both residents of Digdoh Devi, MIDC. Suresh was uncle of Ajinkya.

According to police, Suresh and Ajinkya had gone to Vena River near Khairi Panase village for Ganesh idol immersion.

During the visarjan, both Suresh and Ajinkya went in deep water. After immersing the idol, Suresh suddenly started drowning. Seeing his uncle in trouble, Ajinkya tried to save him but he, too, drowned in the river.

Hingna police constable Dudhkavle, based on information provided by Ramesh Shivram Thirke (51), registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe into the matter.

