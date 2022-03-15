Weeklong OCHRI Camp for females suffering from Chronic pain

Renowned Pain Specialist Dr. Sunita Lawange will render her expertise

Nagpur based Orange City Hospital & Research Institute; owned by Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited is always at the forefront of extending health care services to the local communities in and around its area as a part of its community development initiatives.

In continuation to series of various free/subsidized camps to commemorate Women’s day and OCHRI’s completion of 25 years of public service, OCHRI-Pain Clinic will be conducting a subsidized weeklong consultancy camp for females suffering from Chronic pain. This is an initiative towards awareness and its advance treatments modalities for Chronic pain patients at dedicated OCHRI Center for Pain Management.

Dr. Sunita Lawange- Pain Specialist will provide her expert services during this weeklong camp for female suffering from various types of Chronic pain. Chronic pain is pain that persists beyond the usual recovery period. The pain can be there all the time or it may come and go. It can happen anywhere in body. Chronic pain can interfere with daily activities, such as working, having a social life and taking care of yourself or others. It can lead to depression, anxiety and insomnia. Chronic pain is a major medical condition that should be treated on priority. Patients having signs & symptoms of Chronic pain like headache, neck pain, shoulder pain, lower back pain, knee pain or chronic body pain may take advantage of this camp.

Renowned Pain Specialist Dr. Sunita Lawange will provide her expert services during this weeklong camp exclusively for females suffering from Chronic pain. The camp is scheduled from 21st to 26th March, 2022 between 11am to 1pm in OCHRI OPD.

For appointments and registration, one may contact OCHRI Receptionist in 0712-6634800/9225260606 during working hours. Smt. Priya Sasi, Smt. Kumari Shaji, Shri. Prashant Tichkule, Shri. Anil Dhakate and Shri. Chandu Tiwari are working hard for the success of this camp.