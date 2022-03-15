MCOCA: Cops arrest Abu’s absconding brothers Shehjada, Amjad

Nagpur: After evading arrest for around two-months following Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar had invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against notorious goon Feroze Khan Aziz Khan alias Abu and his gang back in January 2022; Nagpur Cops on Tuesday nabbed Abu’s brothers Shehjada and Amjad Khan.

Abu and his gang notorious for drug peddling from the Tajbagh area had been involved in several cases of land-grabbing, cheating, extortion and others. Taking cognizance, the Top Brass of the Nagpur Police had invoked MCOCA against them. While Abu has already been placed under arrest, his brothers Shehjada and Amjad were trying to secure bail from the court to elude the arrest and were absconding ever since.

However, the cops on Tuesday received a tip-off that the duo had come to the city. Acting swiftly on which, the squad of Sakkardara Police led by Senior Police Inspector Dhananjay Patil and team nabbed them. Cops are currently searching their Tajbagh based home. Further investigations are on.