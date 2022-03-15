Special Jhulelal Mohostav programmes to preserve, promote cultural heritage of Sindhi samaj

Nagpur: Sindhi community in Khamla has all set to celebrate Jhuleal Mohostav with religious fervor. The committee members have planned an array of events to preserve and promote cultural heritage of Sindhi samaj starting from April 1, 2022, informed Vinod Jethani, organizer.

The three-day Jhuelal Mohostav is scheduled to start from April 1 and will be celebrated till April 3. Various cultural and social programmes including Shobhayatra, Bike Rally, Drama, Jagran and other events have been planned in this regard, Jethani informed Nagpur Today.

Pushpa Udasi, president of the women’s wing of the organizing committee said that the social events have been planned to promote Sindhi culture among youth.

“Today’s youth is forgetting the teachings and significance of cultural heritage. We often see that our youth is not even speaking Sindhi at home but have started to forget it. Thus, in a bid to promote Sindhi culture among youth, the women’s wing of the organizing committee has planned several programmes during the three-days-long Jhulelal Mahotsav,” she added.

Nisha Chawla, PRO of the organizing committee and other members including Shika Kevlani, Vinita Chelani, Payal Hemlani, Divya Gijrani and others were prominently present on this occasion.

About Jhulelal Jayanti:

Cheti Chand is a major and important festival for Sindhi community in India and Pakistan. The festival marks the birth of Ishta Deva Uderolal, popularly known as Lord Jhulelal, the patron saint of the Sindhis. Hence it is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti as well.

Sindhi community observes Cheti Chand on the Pratipada Tithi (first day) of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon). Sindhi New Year begins with this festival.

It is celebrated when the crescent appears after the New Moon day (Amavasya). After 40 days of Chaaliho, the followers of Jhulelal celebrate the day as ‘ThanksGiving Day’. The Sindhi community makes a feast and gets together to celebrate the festival.