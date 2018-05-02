Week-long lockdown in Nagpur: CP Amitesh Kumar reviews police arrangements

Nagpur: The Nagpur City Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers on Monday went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Sitabuldi to review the measures taken by the cops in implementing the stringent lockdown restrictions re-enforced by the Administration to break the chain of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

CP Kumar also discussed the measures to be taken by the cops for the week-long lockdown starting from March 15. He also stressed the safety of the policemen on duty.

Starting the rounds on first day of the lockdown CP Kumar, Addl CP, Sunil Phulari, DCP Zone II, Vinita Sahu and Senior PI Sitabuldi, Atul Sabnis visited Variety Square, and other areas.

As the unprecedented COVID-19 surge has compelled District Administration to enforce stringent lockdown in the Second Capital of the State between March 15 and March 21; CP Kumar has urged citizens to comply with restrictions and step out only if necessary.

CP Kumar also warned that those who will be found flouting the restrictions shall face stern action.