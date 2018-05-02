Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Mar 15th, 2021

    Nagpur enters week-long lockdown

    File Photo

    Nagpur: Roads across Nagpur wore a deserted look as the city entered a week-long lockdown on Monday.

    People in the city, during their morning walks, were seen following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

    Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

    Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

    “Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue,” said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut.

    The state health department on Sunday evening informed Maharashtra reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

