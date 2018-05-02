Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jul 4th, 2020

    Webinar on The Economic Social Physiological & Psychological effects of WFH On Sunday, 5th July 2020

    HRD Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association will be organising a Webinar on “The Economic Social Physiological & Psychological effects of WFH” on Sunday, 5th July 2020 from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm on zoom.

    This time, VIA HRD Forum is coming up with a much needed topic such as “Work from Home’ and its impact. This talk will explore in understanding work flexibility and as a strategy to promote work family balance and how they might support employees to manage the competing demands of work and family life. Work from home may not be applicable at all the areas of working but during this ongoing corona pandemic it taught many things and opened many ways to enhance the ratio of work from home.

    Expert faculty Runa Maitra, Founder & Director of People Talent International, Delhi will touch many such aspects and share her expertise in understanding economic social, physiological and psychological effects of WFH.

    Session will be followed by Q&A. Program is open for all, kindly join https://meetingsapac34.webex.com/meetingsapac34/j.php?MTID=m7c2e04670a52145bbc3059861581f6ed Meeting number : 166 187 7107.

    For details & registration contact Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman of VIA HRD Forum (9881012443) Neelam Bowade, Convener of HRD Forum (9860264860).

    HR & IR Professionals, Industrialists, Entrepreneurs are cordially invited to join the session, says a press note issued by Hemant Lodha, Chairman of VIA HRD Forum.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Webinar on The Economic Social Physiological & Psychological effects of WFH On Sunday, 5th July 2020
    Webinar on The Economic Social Physiological & Psychological effects of WFH On Sunday, 5th July 2020
    अस्थाई आरोग्य कर्मचारियों का शिष्टमंडल स्वस्थ अधिकारी सवई से मुलाकात की
    अस्थाई आरोग्य कर्मचारियों का शिष्टमंडल स्वस्थ अधिकारी सवई से मुलाकात की
    शेती नियोजनातूनच आर्थिक उन्नतीचा मार्ग – कृषी मंत्री
    शेती नियोजनातूनच आर्थिक उन्नतीचा मार्ग – कृषी मंत्री
    सर्व राज्यांना विश्वासात घेऊनच वीज बिल विधेयकात सुधारणा करावी:राऊत
    सर्व राज्यांना विश्वासात घेऊनच वीज बिल विधेयकात सुधारणा करावी:राऊत
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों का शिष्टमंडल निगम उपायुक्त से मिला
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों का शिष्टमंडल निगम उपायुक्त से मिला
    स्वप्न भंग होने से बेचैन व अस्वस्थ हो गए हैं फडणवीस- गृहमंत्री
    स्वप्न भंग होने से बेचैन व अस्वस्थ हो गए हैं फडणवीस- गृहमंत्री
    प्रधानमंत्री पीक विमा योजनेचा लाभ घ्या कृषी विभागाचे आवाहन
    प्रधानमंत्री पीक विमा योजनेचा लाभ घ्या कृषी विभागाचे आवाहन
    Tigress dead in Gorewada rescue centre, 2nd in fortnight
    Tigress dead in Gorewada rescue centre, 2nd in fortnight
    नागपुरात पोलिसांनी अपहरण, हत्येचा कट उधळा
    नागपुरात पोलिसांनी अपहरण, हत्येचा कट उधळा
    जन्म तारीख़ बदल कर तीन आवेदन कर प्रवेश प्राप्त किया आर टि ई में ।
    जन्म तारीख़ बदल कर तीन आवेदन कर प्रवेश प्राप्त किया आर टि ई में ।
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0