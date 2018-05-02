HRD Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association will be organising a Webinar on “The Economic Social Physiological & Psychological effects of WFH” on Sunday, 5th July 2020 from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm on zoom.

This time, VIA HRD Forum is coming up with a much needed topic such as “Work from Home’ and its impact. This talk will explore in understanding work flexibility and as a strategy to promote work family balance and how they might support employees to manage the competing demands of work and family life. Work from home may not be applicable at all the areas of working but during this ongoing corona pandemic it taught many things and opened many ways to enhance the ratio of work from home.

Expert faculty Runa Maitra, Founder & Director of People Talent International, Delhi will touch many such aspects and share her expertise in understanding economic social, physiological and psychological effects of WFH.

Session will be followed by Q&A. Program is open for all, kindly join https://meetingsapac34.webex.com/meetingsapac34/j.php?MTID=m7c2e04670a52145bbc3059861581f6ed Meeting number : 166 187 7107.

For details & registration contact Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman of VIA HRD Forum (9881012443) Neelam Bowade, Convener of HRD Forum (9860264860).

HR & IR Professionals, Industrialists, Entrepreneurs are cordially invited to join the session, says a press note issued by Hemant Lodha, Chairman of VIA HRD Forum.