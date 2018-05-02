Webinar on Role of Media – issues and challenges, held

Nagpur- While speaking on “Role of Media – The Fourth Pillar of Democracy – Issues a FCnd Challenges” Adv. Kalyani Kapse said “Media always played a significant role in shaping, protecting the democracy and performed remarkable role in protecting human rights.

On the one hand where media deals with issues like freedom of speech, disseminating information through internet, TV, right to privac, sting operations, social media and defamation but on the other hand media faces certain challenges like Coroporatizsation, Paid news, fake news and Media trial etc also.

Adv. Kapse was addressing a webinar organized by Nagpur Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in association with Department of Mass Communications, Dhanvate National College (DNC) Nagpur. She discussed some important cases and quoted some examples to make the terms understandable.

Adv. Kapse is having over two decades of law teaching experience along with her association with Moot Court Association, District Family Court, Human Rights Council, Resources person of Nagpur Police and Socil Security branch of Crime Branch Nagpur etc.

Apart young Communicators’ from DNC, Law College Nagpur, webinar was attended by more than one hundred participants including various media and public relations professionals from all over India and abroad too. In the beginning of Webinar Chairman Nagpur Chapter of PRCI Shri.

Asheesh Tayal given a welcome note address and National Chairperson Young Communicators Club Ms Geeta Shankar introduced the speaker. Founder, Chief Mentor and Chairman Emeritus of PRCI, Shri. M B Jiaram, National President Dr. T Vinay Kumar, National Secretary YCC Shri. Avinash Gawai, Sr. Vice President Shri. Ravindran, Head of Department of Mass Communications, DNC, Shri. Nitin Karale were prominently present during the webinar.

Young Communicators Club volunteers, Ms. Niti Kalyangal, Mohd. Faisal Kaiz, Ms. Abhipreet Dubey, Ms Shraddha Dubey, Ms. Anushree Kannake helped in making Webinar successful. Vote of thanks was proposed by Treasure Nagpur Chapter Shri. Nikhilesh Swarkar.