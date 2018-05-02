Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Webinar on “Role of Colleges in Preventing Violence against Women” on July 27

    Nagpur: C. P. & Berar College, Nagpur in association with Centre for Women’s Study, R.T.M. Nagpur University and ‘We 4 Change’ Organization has organised a one day Webinar on “Role of Colleges in Preventing Violence against Women” on July 27, 2020 @12 noon on Zoom app.

    Dr . Nilesh Bharane, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, will be the chief guest on this occasion.

    Prominent speakers include Dr. Shruti Tambe, H. O. D., Sociology Dpt., Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune and Renuka Kad, Programme co-ordinator, Vikas Adhyayan Kendra, Mumbai.

    Chief Organisers are Dr. Sneha Deshpande H. O. D., Centre for Women’s Study, R.T.M.Nagpur University, Nagpur and Dr. Milind Barhate, Principal, C. P. & Berar College, Nagpur.

    Dr. Rashmi Paraskar, Co-ordinator, Women’s Cell, C. P. & Berar College, Nagpur is the Organizing Secretary of the event.

    No registration fees. Kindly confirm your participation by registering and joining the whatsapp group.E-certificates will be issued to all the participants after filling feedback forms.

     

    Link for registration:

    https://forms.gle/jVpThczQTBFWnBTCA

    Telegram group link:

    https://t.me/joinchat/IM_6QhbMgqwLlwSPLRy20g

