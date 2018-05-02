Wear mask or pay Rs 200 fine: NMC order

Nagpur: As the Second Capital City of Nagpur witnessing spike on corona cases, wearing masks has been made compulsory in public places in the city. Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has issued an order in this connection. “Wearing masks has been made compulsory in Nagpur, where coronavirus has spread on a big scale. So nobody should step out of their homes in without wearing masks,” the order said.

The NMC order further warned that those not wearing masks would be fined Rs 200. If a fine is collected from the same person thrice, strict action will be taken against that particular person and the same person will be booked under criminal offence. apart from the fine of Rs 200. The order comes into force from Friday, June 5. The order applies to places under limits of NMC such as government, seme-government offices, private offices, industrial units, commercial places, educational institutions, medical facilities, residential areas, railway stations, bus stands, courts, religious places, parks, malls, gyms, hotels etc.

With the intention to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), has made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks while stepping out of their houses. The mask can be at least three-ply or a homemade one.