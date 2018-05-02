Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Jun 5th, 2020

    Armed robbery foiled in Pachpaoli, 5 gang members held

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur: Pachpaoli police foiled a robbery bid by arresting a gang of five armed goons near Motibagh Swimming Pool in the wee hours of Friday. Cops have also seized a sword, knives, iron rod, nylon rope, and other materials from the possession of accused.

    A squad of Pachpaoli police led by API Suroshe was on patrol duty on Thursday night. The squad received secret information that a gang of five suspicious persons had assembled at a dark spot along wall of Motibagh Swimming Pool around 0115 hours. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the cops rushed to the spot and surrounded the gang that was planning robbery at a place.

    Police detained the gang and asked for the motive behind gathering at the spot at odd hours. The five accused failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this, cops searched them and seized a sword, knives, nylon rope, iron rod and other materials to be used in the robbery.

    The five accused robbers have been identified as Shyamu Manoj Vaidya (20), resident of Anand Nagar, Bhojesh alias Goldie Pracin Shambharkar (23) of Nava Nakasha, Shahabaz Ali Zakir Ali (23) of Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Sheikh Pervez alias Guddu Ramzan (35) of Bangali Panja, and Kamalesh Shankar Dupare (23), resident of Kumbharpura.

    The gang members were booked under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC read with Sections 4/25 of Arms Act and Sections 142, 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and put behind the bars.

