We shall win this together: PM tells Trump

PM Narendra Modi reacts to US President Donald Trump’s fulsome praise for India’s help in fighting the pandemic. The PM tweeted, “Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity’s fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.”

The US President had tweeted, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”

Amid the medical fraternity racing against time for a panacea for COVID-19, which has infected a whopping 4.3 lakh Americans and claimed over 14,600 lives, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine, deemed a possible cure against the disease.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we requested for the problem arose and he was terrific. We will remember it,” Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on coronavirus.