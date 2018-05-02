Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter comes forward for the Underprivileged

Distributes more than 3000 food packets to the needy

Amidst the global crisis of Covid-19, Bihar Foundation Nagpur Chapter has come forward to help the needy people stranded away from home due to the country wide lock down. The Nagpur Chapter officials of Bihar Foundation have so far distributed more than 3000 packets including dry ration as well as healthy cooked food packets.

These help operations have been conducted in areas across the city including Rajiv Nagar, Pardi, Butibori, Wadi, Chintamaninagar, Jagdish Nagar, Hazaripahad, Gautam Nagar, Bhivsenkhori, Krishna Nagar, Ganganagar, etc. The dry ration packets included grocery items sufficient for survival of 1 4 member family for 10 days especially the daily wages Bihari workers who are forced to be idle due to lockdown.

The Nagpur Chapter is operating in close coordination to ensure that the help reaches to real and needy people under the able guidance ofSh Arun Singh as Patron and Sh Ashok Kumar as Chairman. Office bearers of Nagpur Chapter Dr Jawahar Lal Giri, Sh Anil Kumar, Sh Manoj Kumar, Sh Ajay Kumar and senior members like Sh Pravin Singh are working relentlessly day and night to extend support to needy persons across the city and adjoining areas.

It must be mentioned here that the Bihar Foundation is run by Government of Bihar having total 21 chapters including 12 overseas chapters. The various noble activities by Bihar Foundation are carried out under the exemplary leadership of Hon’ble CM Sh. Nitish Kumar. In this distress situation Bihar Foundation is carrying out relief work to help Biharisstrandedaway from their homes. All these activities are continuously being monitored by State Government through CEO of Bihar Foundation Shri R.S. Shrivastavawho is working as a strong bridge between Bihar Govt and Nagpur Chapter.

Bihar Foundation Nagpur chapter is getting all the necessary administrative support from the local government and especiallyfrom Nagpur Police who is extending all the support to carry out these relief activities seamlessly.

Any needy person of Bihar needs support can call Dr Jawaharlal Giri (9822203054), Sh Anil Kumar (7508225699)

Sh KMP Singh, Vice Chairman informed that CEO, Bihar Foundation, Government of Bihar has been requested for additional support considering high demand and we are hopeful that we will get the confirmation soon to extend further help as per the increasing requirement.