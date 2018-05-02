We at OCW take care of elderly @Stay at Home and Pay from Home

#OnlinePayment @www.ocwindia.com, Nagpur water, mobile app, PayTM and other digital services

Nagpur: Elderly (senior) citizens will not have move out of home to go to NMC-OCW zonal offices OR Customer Care Centres putting safety at risk and spend valuable time in queue anymore. NMC-OCW has reintroduced its digital payment services like online payment @ www.ocwindia.com, Nagpur Water mobile app & PayTM payments.

During this Corona virus pandemic across city elderly citizens have safe and secure easy option available not only for paying water bills but also for resolving their water query & complaints.

Elderly consumers having any query or complaints related to water can also dial NMC-OCW Toll free number 1800-266- 9899 at any time or mobile number 7028903636 anytime & get it resolved. Along with Online Billing facility @ www.ocwindia.com , now official mobile app ‘Nagpur Water’ will allow senior citizen to avail NMC-OCW services at his/her fingertips.

The step by Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water (OCW) will enable to pay the bills from their mobile handsets. The app is simple and easy to use, and provides transparency in delivering services to consumers.

Along with the mobile application, NMC-OCW has also introduced PayTM services for consumers. PayTM is the one of the most popular payment application, and now NMC-OCW will accept water bills via PayTM too.

Senior citizens needs to enter his contract account number and amount to pay his bill. The receipt of the payment will be provided by PayTM. The paid amount will be credited to consumers account in 24 hours. Senior citizen will also get promotional offers from PayTM for water bill payment.

To increase digitization and cashless transactions, NMC-OCW has also introduced swipe machines in all zone offices. Consumers can swipe any Visa or Master debit or credit card to pay water bills. All transactions are without any additional charges to the consumers.

NMC & OCW has appealed elderly people and other consumers to use more and more cashless transactions like online payment, Nagpur Water App for their convenience as well as safety especially during the Corona pandemic period.

Elderly people must stay indoor & stay safe as they can pay register their queries/complaints from home.

For more information about digital payment options consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or OCW CGRC @.-





