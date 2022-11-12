WCL Manager in CBI’s net for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) city based Anti-Corruption Branch caught S M Dhande, Manager (Mines), Mahakali Underground Mines, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Chandrapur, red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from a retired employee on Friday.
Vishwanath Balaji Bhongre, Fitter (retired), Mahakali Mines, had lodged a complaint with the CBI alleging that Dhande was demanding Rs 50,000 from him for having sanctioned the enhanced gratuity amount of Rs 20 lakh from Rs 17-18 lakh.
After receiving the complaint on November 6, Niraj Kumar Gupta, Dy SP, CBI Nagpur, verified it the next day. Following which a trap was set and Dhande was caught red-handed accepting the bribe.
Dhande was subsequently arrested and produced before the Special CBI Judge in Chandrapur. CBI sleuths have obtained remand for his custodial interrogation till November 14.