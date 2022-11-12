29-year-old man kills self for not getting bride in Nagpur



Nagpur: Depressed over not getting married, a 29-year-old man from Nandanvan area committed suicide here, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Shamolu Kakmani, a resident of Plot No 1296,Deshpande Layout.

According to police sources, Alok was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope in the bedroom of his house around 7.30 am. His relatives quickly brought Alok down and rushed him to Mayo Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that Alok took the extreme step as he was under depression because of not getting married.

Advertisement

Nandanvan Police registered a case of accidental death as per protocol and started further investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement