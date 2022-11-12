Dr Nivrutti Rathod is new Civil Surgeon of Nagpur

Nagpur: Dr Nivrutti Rathod has been appointed as new Civil Surgeon of Nagpur District. Dr Rathod was holding the post of Civil Surgeon, District Hospital in Chandrapur.

The incumbent Civil Surgeon of Nagpur, Dr MadhuriThorat has been promoted as Deputy Director at Mumbai.

Other changes in Vidarbha and Nagpur region include Dr Sangeeta Bhise Patil, ENT specialist at General Hospital, Wardha, has been promoted as Deputy Director, Pune.

Dr Purushottam Madavi, Medical Superintendent, Regional Mental Hospital has been transferred as Principal of Public Health Institute (PHI), Nagpur.

Dr Rajratna Waghmare, Anatomy Department, Daga Memorial Hospital has been promoted as Deputy Director, Pune.

Similarly, Dr Sunita Yadunath Dixit, Paediatrician, General Hospital, Wardha has been promoted as Deputy Director, Mumbai.

