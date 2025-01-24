WCL Inaugurates “HAPPY SCHOOL” Project as Part of CIL’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Nagpur, 24th January 2025: As part of Coal India Limited’s (CIL) Golden Jubilee celebrations, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) launched the “HAPPY SCHOOL” project at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia NMC School.

The Happy SchoolProject, executed by the Dr. Shrikanth Jichkar Foundation under CSR Funding of Western Coalfields Limited, focuses on redesigning of Government Schools using the innovative Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) concept. Five schools of Nagpur Municipal Corporation will benefit from the initiative, directly impacting approximately 1,055 students..

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including:

SmtAanchal Goel, IAS, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)

Sri Bikram Ghosh, Director (Personnel)/Director (Finance), WCL

Smt Sadhana Sayyam, Education Officer, NMC

Smt Seema Khobragade, School Inspector

Smt Sunanda Lokhande, Principal, Ram Manohar Lohia NMC School

Ms MaitreyeeJichkar, Dr. Shrikanth Jichkar Foundation, Nagpur

Key highlights of the event included:

Inauguration of Redesigned Classrooms: Modernized classrooms were unveiled, showcasing the transformative impact of the project.

Felicitation of TARASH Students: Students from NMC schools selected for the TARASH Batch of 2024-26 were honored.

Recognition of Academic Excellence: Class X toppers of Ram Manohar Lohia NMC School were felicitated for their outstanding performance.

During the event, a CSR film by Coal India Limited was showcased, highlighting the organization’s extensive community welfare initiatives. Sri Bikram Ghosh emphasized WCL’s role in executing impactful CSR projects, particularly in education, and assured continued support to government institutions in need of CSR funding.

This initiative, under the Education, is part of a coordinated effort by Coal India& its subsidiaries to magnify the impact of their CSR activities. The collaborative celebration underscores CIL’s commitment to community development and the transformative power of education.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Smt Sunanda Lokhande, Principal, Ram Manohar Lohia NMC School. This event not only commemorates CIL’s Golden Jubilee but also demonstrates WCL’s dedication to uplifting educational standards and fostering holistic community growth