1 hurt as Aapli Bus crashes into parked vehicles at Lokmat Square, Nagpur



Nagpur: A speeding Aapli Bus crashed into motorcycles parked near the Lokmat Building in Nagpur before hitting a man after its brakes failed on Friday evening. The accident was caused due to the sudden brake failure of the bus, said the police.

According to the police, the bus (MH-31/CA-6122) came from Takalghat and was heading towards the Mor Bhavan bus stop. When the bus crossed Lokmat Square, its brakes suddenly failed. The bus driver, Sheikh Jamir, steered the bus towards the parked vehicles to avoid a major tragedy. Before hitting the parked vehicles, the bus struck a man. A large crowd of onlookers gathered at the spot.

Soon, Dhantoli police arrived at the scene. The injured person was admitted to a hospital, and the bus was taken to Mor Bhavan bus stop after its brakes were repaired.

