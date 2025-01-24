From IIT to IPS: DCP Lohit Matani Opens Up in a Special Podcast

Nagpur’s Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lohit Matani, recently joined us for an exclusive podcast, and it’s nothing short of inspirational. An IPS officer from the 2014 batch of the Maharashtra cadre, Matani has an impressive academic background with B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in Material Science and Technology from IIT (BHU), Varanasi.

Known for his approachability and dedication, DCP Matani has made a name for himself not only in law enforcement but also in mentoring young aspirants preparing for competitive exams. During the podcast, he shared his journey from IIT to IPS, the challenges he faced, and his motivation to serve society.

He also spoke about his passion for writing, having authored several books, one of which became a best-seller. Through his words, Matani emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work, and staying connected to one’s goals.

When asked about his interactions with students, he said, “The youth are the torchbearers of change, and if I can guide even a few of them, it’s a privilege.”

The candid discussion not only highlights his professional journey but also reveals a deeply human side to this dynamic officer. For those looking to draw inspiration or insight, this is a must-watch!

The full video is below: