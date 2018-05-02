WCL contributes Rs.1.5 crores for providing food to homeless

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), a Subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), as a good gesture under its CSR activities, has contributed a total amount of Rs.1.5 Crores for providing food support to the poor and homeless in its command area during the present COVID19 crisis. WCL operates in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal Districts of Maharashtra & Betul, Chhindwara Districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The Company has earmarked Rs.25 lakhs for each of these 5 Districts, in its command area. The contribution will be utilized through the concerned District Collector for providing relief kit consisting of items such as Salt, Haldi Powder, Mirch Powder, Dhania Powder, Edible Oil, Sugar, Tea Powder, Poha, Rava, Besan, Tuar Dal, Soap, Potato, Onion, etc., to be distributed among the poor and homeless in and around these Districts.

WCL operates through its 10 Areas spread over these 5 Districts. In order to cater to the needs of homeless residing nearer to the mines, the Company has earmarked about Rs.2.5 lakhs each to the 10 Areas for giving immediate relief by providing food to such people.

In addition, employees and their family are also contributing voluntarily to help the needy people of the Areas. Such activities of providing food to the poor and homeless have already been started since last 1 week in all the 10 Areas as well as in and around WCL Hq., Nagpur.

Drinking water, “Coal Neer” has been provided free of cost to the Police personnel deployed on duty in Nagpur Area. Similarly, face masks have also been distributed to the needy persons in and around the command area of WCL.