Video: NMC Chief directs officials to boost primary health system in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a recent meeting with Health Officials, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Munde stressed the need to improvise public health system. In conversation with officials, the NMC chief can be seen talking about his motive and future plans to provide primary health system to over 30 lakh population after civil work completes after three months.

“Over 350 bed hospital in Nagpur city has to come to reality and will be delivering it soon,” noted Munde.

Watch video here: