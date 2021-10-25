WCL cautions job seekers not to fall prey to scamsters

Nagpur: The Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has cautioned job seekers that a gang of scamsters has become active and trapping the needy on the pretext of employment in the coal company.

Notably, last year too such nasty efforts were being made by a gang to cheat the job seekers. The WCL came across a case about fake recruitment. The gang of fraudsters forged documents and issued interview letters to some job seekers luring them of clerical posts in WCL’s Nagpur Region.

The Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has clarified that no such vacancy has been created for any post. The company has cautioned the job seekers not to fall prey to the lure of scamsters and save themselves from unnecessary hassles and monetary loss. The WCL, in public interest, has appealed to the people not to get carried away or lured by the mischievous publicity. It has also come to the notice of WCL that some con persons are usurping money from youths and doling out guarantee of jobs.

The WCL further clarified that any recruitment is posted on the company’s authorised website www.westerncoal.in as well as published in newspapers and Rojgar Samachar.