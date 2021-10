67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut receives the Best Actress award for “Manikarnika” and “Panga”.

Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee receive the Best Actor award for “Asuran” and “Bhonsle” respectively.

Singers B Praak and Savani Ravindra receive the award in the ‘Best Male Playback Singer’ (for “Teri Mitti’) and ‘Best Female Playback Singer’ (for “Raan Petala’) categories respectively.