Man on bike falls from Sadar flyover, dies

Nagpur: A youth died as his bike hit the guard wall of a Sadar flyover and toppled onto the road below, police said on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Umredkar, a resident of Bangali Panja.

The incident happened on Sadar flyover, known for regular accidents, around at around 9 pm. Rahul was on his way to home, when he lost control balance and fell on the road below. With severe head injuries, Rahul died on the spot; below any medical assistance could be extended to him.

Acting on the information, officials of Sadar Police Station rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy. Cops, in the meantime, have registered a case of accidental death and probing further.