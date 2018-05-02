WB chief secretary retires amid row with Centre

Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay retires amid tussle with Centre. He has now been appointed chief adviser to Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to withdraw the Centre’s order recalling the order, and said her government “is not releasing” the top bureaucrat.

In a five-page letter, Banerjee urged the prime minister to reconsider the Centre’s decision to recall the chief secretary after giving him a three-month extension.

Banerjee said she was shocked by the Centre’s decision and termed the order as “unilateral”, which was issued “without any prior consultation” with the state government.