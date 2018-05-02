Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, May 31st, 2021
    WB chief secretary retires amid row with Centre

    Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay retires amid tussle with Centre. He has now been appointed chief adviser to Mamata Banerjee.

    Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to withdraw the Centre’s order recalling the order, and said her government “is not releasing” the top bureaucrat.

    In a five-page letter, Banerjee urged the prime minister to reconsider the Centre’s decision to recall the chief secretary after giving him a three-month extension.

    Banerjee said she was shocked by the Centre’s decision and termed the order as “unilateral”, which was issued “without any prior consultation” with the state government.

