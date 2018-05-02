Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 31st, 2021

    Court issues notice to 2 lawyers on Fadnavis” defamation plea

    Mumbai/Nagpur: A local court on Monday issued a notice to two lawyers in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against them by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly circulating a press note containing false statements.

    The BJP leader had filed the complaint before a metropolitan magistrate earlier this month claiming the press note issued by the two lawyers Satish Uke and Sameer Sheikh – contained statements against him that were false and maligned his character.

    Fadnavis had recorded his statement before the magistrate on May 18.

    On Monday, Magistrate N N Joshi issued a notice to the two lawyers and directed them to appear before the court on July 16.

    The press note, circulated in March this year by the two lawyers after a media conference in Mumbai, had sought to link Fadnavis to the killing of an architect, Eknath Nimgadi, in Nagpur on September 6, 2016, over a plot of land.

    The Leader of Opposition in the assembly, in his complaint, stated that the note contained “false statements and imputations which harmed and lowered my reputation”.

    The complaint said the note was circulated on social media platforms and many innocent people would tend to get misguided and misled by such blatantly false allegations.

    The accused persons (lawyers) have brazenly committed an offence under section 499 (defamation) of the IPC by attempting to harm and by harming the character and reputation of the complainant by making such blatantly false imputations, it said.

    Fadnavis has sought the court to initiate action against the lawyers for defamation.

    Trending In Nagpur
    St.Vincent De Paul brings a positive wave of hope with their new campaign
    St.Vincent De Paul brings a positive wave of hope with their new campaign
    मराठा समाज को EWS के तहत 10 फीसदी आरक्षण मिलेगा, ठाकरे सरकार का बड़ा फैसला
    मराठा समाज को EWS के तहत 10 फीसदी आरक्षण मिलेगा, ठाकरे सरकार का बड़ा फैसला
    Court issues notice to 2 lawyers on Fadnavis” defamation plea
    Court issues notice to 2 lawyers on Fadnavis” defamation plea
    Maha announces welfare schemes for OBC, VJNT students
    Maha announces welfare schemes for OBC, VJNT students
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 319 fresh cases, 6261 active cases
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 319 fresh cases, 6261 active cases
    Covid 19- New regulations for Nagpur announced from June 1
    Covid 19- New regulations for Nagpur announced from June 1
    Video Of Woman Beating Children in Nagpur Goes Viral, Police arrest parents
    Video Of Woman Beating Children in Nagpur Goes Viral, Police arrest parents
    Two arrested for printing fake currency notes
    Two arrested for printing fake currency notes
    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extends lockdown-like curbs in state by 15 days
    Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extends lockdown-like curbs in state by 15 days
    Maharashtra lockdown: लॉकडाऊन 15 दिवसांनी वाढवला
    Maharashtra lockdown: लॉकडाऊन 15 दिवसांनी वाढवला
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145