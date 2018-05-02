Waylayers rob 4 MIDC workers of cash, mobile phones at knife-point

Nagpur: A gang of three waylayers robbed four MIDC workers of mobile phones and cash at knife-point on Sunday night.

According to the complainant, Deepak Ramdayal Rahangdale (27), resident of Sonegaon Nipani, he along with his three co-workers was returning home around 11 pm on Sunday after duty hours. As they reached on Central MIDC Road midway, the three accused goons, standing near a Splendor bike (MH-40/BH 1505), stopped Rahangdale and three others.

The waylayers roobed them of mobile phones worth Rs 22,500 and cash Rs 1500 at knife-point. The robbers fled the spot before the victims could raise an alarm.

MIDC API Shashikant Musale has registered a case under Sections 394, 34 of the IPC read with Section 4+25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act. Cops are searching for the three robbers.