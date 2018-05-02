Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 2nd, 2020

    Waylayers rob 4 MIDC workers of cash, mobile phones at knife-point

    Nagpur: A gang of three waylayers robbed four MIDC workers of mobile phones and cash at knife-point on Sunday night.

    According to the complainant, Deepak Ramdayal Rahangdale (27), resident of Sonegaon Nipani, he along with his three co-workers was returning home around 11 pm on Sunday after duty hours. As they reached on Central MIDC Road midway, the three accused goons, standing near a Splendor bike (MH-40/BH 1505), stopped Rahangdale and three others.

    The waylayers roobed them of mobile phones worth Rs 22,500 and cash Rs 1500 at knife-point. The robbers fled the spot before the victims could raise an alarm.

    MIDC API Shashikant Musale has registered a case under Sections 394, 34 of the IPC read with Section 4+25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act. Cops are searching for the three robbers.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Girl booked for causing her death by reckless driving in Shantinagar
    Girl booked for causing her death by reckless driving in Shantinagar
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    Maharashtra News
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    Hindi News
    मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के घर के बाहर से पिस्टल समेत चोर को किया गिरफ्तार
    मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के घर के बाहर से पिस्टल समेत चोर को किया गिरफ्तार
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    Trending News
    2nd part of budget session of Parl to resume today
    2nd part of budget session of Parl to resume today
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Featured News
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    Trending In Nagpur
    PJLCE students undertake industrial visit to Lokmat Press
    PJLCE students undertake industrial visit to Lokmat Press
    Waylayers rob 4 MIDC workers of cash, mobile phones at knife-point
    Waylayers rob 4 MIDC workers of cash, mobile phones at knife-point
    Petty trader from WB killed as truck hits Activa near Tajbagh
    Petty trader from WB killed as truck hits Activa near Tajbagh
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    महानिर्मिति की कॉलोनी में किराएदारों का अतिक्रमण
    महानिर्मिति की कॉलोनी में किराएदारों का अतिक्रमण
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    आरटीआई में कर्मचारियों की व्यक्तिगत जानकारी प्रदान करना बंधनकारक नहीं : नवीन अग्रवाल
    आरटीआई में कर्मचारियों की व्यक्तिगत जानकारी प्रदान करना बंधनकारक नहीं : नवीन अग्रवाल
    बंद पड़ा है क्लाक टावर, 50 लाख रुपये किए थे खर्च
    बंद पड़ा है क्लाक टावर, 50 लाख रुपये किए थे खर्च
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145