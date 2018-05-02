PJLCE students undertake industrial visit to Lokmat Press



Nagpur: The Department of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering of Priyadarshini J. L. College of Engineering (PJLCE), Nagpur organized an industrail visit of third year students to Lokmat Press, Buttibori, Nagpur as a part of curriculum. The visit was conducted on February 26, 2020.

Shailesh Akre guided students on various sections of the press as well as solar power plant during visit . The visit was coordinated by college Faculty members Prof. J.Y. Hande, Prof. J.D. Dorve, Prof. N. Warambhe and Prof. S. Sahastrabudhey under the guidance of Principal Dr. A.M. Shende, with the help of Dr. P.B.Pokle, HOD of ETC.