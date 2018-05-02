Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    PJLCE students undertake industrial visit to Lokmat Press


    Nagpur: The Department of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering of Priyadarshini J. L. College of Engineering (PJLCE), Nagpur organized an industrail visit of third year students to Lokmat Press, Buttibori, Nagpur as a part of curriculum. The visit was conducted on February 26, 2020.

    Shailesh Akre guided students on various sections of the press as well as solar power plant during visit . The visit was coordinated by college Faculty members Prof. J.Y. Hande, Prof. J.D. Dorve, Prof. N. Warambhe and Prof. S. Sahastrabudhey under the guidance of Principal Dr. A.M. Shende, with the help of Dr. P.B.Pokle, HOD of ETC.

