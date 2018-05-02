Petty trader from WB killed as truck hits Activa near Tajbagh

Nagpur: A petty trader, hailing from West Bengal, was killed as a rashly driven truck hit his Activa moped near Tajbagh area here on Sunday. The truck driver has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Tushant Sukendranath Bhattacharya (31), native of West Bengal but currently staying in city at Gopal Krishna Lodge, Mahatma Phule Market. Tushant sold saris door-to-door in various areas. On Sunday, around 3 pm, Tushant was going on his Activa moped (MH-31/BY 1972) for selling saris.

A he reached near Buland Gate of Tajbagh Dargah on Umred Road, a recklessly driven truck (MH-40/BF 1403) hit Tushant’s Activa from behind. As a result, Tushant fell on road and suffered critical injuries. Nearby people took him to GMCH but doctors pronounced Tushant dead on admission.

Sakkardara PSI Khare, based on a complaint by Gautam Ramkrishna Shaha (54), booked the accused truck driver Vishnuprasad Guddan Vishwakarma (54) under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.