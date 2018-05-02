Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 2nd, 2020

    Petty trader from WB killed as truck hits Activa near Tajbagh

    Nagpur: A petty trader, hailing from West Bengal, was killed as a rashly driven truck hit his Activa moped near Tajbagh area here on Sunday. The truck driver has been arrested.

    The deceased has been identified as Tushant Sukendranath Bhattacharya (31), native of West Bengal but currently staying in city at Gopal Krishna Lodge, Mahatma Phule Market. Tushant sold saris door-to-door in various areas. On Sunday, around 3 pm, Tushant was going on his Activa moped (MH-31/BY 1972) for selling saris.

    A he reached near Buland Gate of Tajbagh Dargah on Umred Road, a recklessly driven truck (MH-40/BF 1403) hit Tushant’s Activa from behind. As a result, Tushant fell on road and suffered critical injuries. Nearby people took him to GMCH but doctors pronounced Tushant dead on admission.

    Sakkardara PSI Khare, based on a complaint by Gautam Ramkrishna Shaha (54), booked the accused truck driver Vishnuprasad Guddan Vishwakarma (54) under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Girl booked for causing her death by reckless driving in Shantinagar
    Girl booked for causing her death by reckless driving in Shantinagar
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    Maharashtra News
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    Hindi News
    मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के घर के बाहर से पिस्टल समेत चोर को किया गिरफ्तार
    मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के घर के बाहर से पिस्टल समेत चोर को किया गिरफ्तार
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    Trending News
    2nd part of budget session of Parl to resume today
    2nd part of budget session of Parl to resume today
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Featured News
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    Trending In Nagpur
    Waylayers rob 4 MIDC workers of cash, mobile phones at knife-point
    Waylayers rob 4 MIDC workers of cash, mobile phones at knife-point
    Petty trader from WB killed as truck hits Activa near Tajbagh
    Petty trader from WB killed as truck hits Activa near Tajbagh
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    महानिर्मिति की कॉलोनी में किराएदारों का अतिक्रमण
    महानिर्मिति की कॉलोनी में किराएदारों का अतिक्रमण
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    आरटीआई में कर्मचारियों की व्यक्तिगत जानकारी प्रदान करना बंधनकारक नहीं : नवीन अग्रवाल
    आरटीआई में कर्मचारियों की व्यक्तिगत जानकारी प्रदान करना बंधनकारक नहीं : नवीन अग्रवाल
    बंद पड़ा है क्लाक टावर, 50 लाख रुपये किए थे खर्च
    बंद पड़ा है क्लाक टावर, 50 लाख रुपये किए थे खर्च
    वर्धा रोड़ सड़क हादसा मामला : यश के बाद जख्मी शिवानी की मौत
    वर्धा रोड़ सड़क हादसा मामला : यश के बाद जख्मी शिवानी की मौत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145