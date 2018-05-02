Way cleared for widening of Kelibagh Road in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Kelibagh Road widening work is set to move into its next phase with Land Acquisition Officer (LAO) taking over 33 properties and hand over the same to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for further action. Sub Divisional Officer and LAO, Nagpur city, issued a notification stating that on October 7 the 33 properties that are coming in way of widening are going to be taken over. Already compensation was paid by NMC to property owners in lieu of the land that was needed to ensure that 24 metres road as per Development Plan (DP) is created through the congested Mahal area of city.

As per DP, the stretch from Central Avenue to Badkas Square to Kotwali Police Station T-Point and ahead till CP & BerarT-Point is notified in DP as 24 metres wide road from earlier 15 metres width. A long court battle followed NMC move to initiate widening to ensure that vehicular traffic can pass through the road and improve connectivity between Eastern and Southern parts of city.

Nearly 15 years went in court arguments and finally Supreme Court dismissed shopkeepers and property owners’ objection paving way for dismantling of properties. Subsequently, a number of properties near Badkas Square that came in way of road widening were demolished.

About a year back, NMC had started the action of road widening wherein it first demolished part of its administrative building near Badkas Square. The survey carried out by NMC revealed that 130 private properties would be needed to be acquired for proposed 24 metres width of Kelibagh road.

The then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved Rs 332.76 crore under Maharashtra Golden Jubilee Urban Renewal Mega Mission for NMC and the fund was utilised for acquisition of private properties. Gadkari had sanctioned funds underCentral Road Fund for the road widening project.





