    Woman killed, hubby injured as bike hit by van in MIDC

    Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a young woman was killed and her husband injured seriously as the bike they were riding in was rammed by a pick-up van in MIDC police area here on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the van fled the spot after the mishap and is being searched. Ironically, the couple was returning home after visiting a hospital.

    The deceased has been identified as Suvarna Ashwin Humne (35), resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, opposite White Bungalow. Her husband Ashwin Domaji Humne is injured seriously.

    On Tuesday around 2.15 pm, the couple was returning home on their motorcycle (MH-35/FM 2974) after visiting American Cancer Hospital situated on Central MIDC Road. Ashwin had taken Suvarna to hospital for treatment of her ear ailment. As the couple was returning home, a speeding Bolero pick-up van rammed their bike in front of the hospital itself. Due to impact, both Ashwin and Suvarna fell on the road. Suvarna suffered critical injuries on her chest and shoulders and was taken to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The driver of the pick-up van fled the spot after the mishap.

    MIDC PSI Raut registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 279, 337, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 134, 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and launched a search to nab him.





